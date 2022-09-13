These 6 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Nicole M. Heid, 45: assault, harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business.
Neil E. Segovia, 35, of Springfield: theft.
Shalene D. Radford, 44: violating protection order.
Demetris L. Clark, 38, of Springfield: operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Sparkle Eubanks, 40, of Springfield: robbery, aggravated robbery.
Timothy Clark, 45, of Xenia: theft.
