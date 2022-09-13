springfield-news-sun logo
These 6 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
40 minutes ago

These 6 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Nicole M. Heid, 45: assault, harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business.

Neil E. Segovia, 35, of Springfield: theft.

Shalene D. Radford, 44: violating protection order.

Demetris L. Clark, 38, of Springfield: operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sparkle Eubanks, 40, of Springfield: robbery, aggravated robbery.

Timothy Clark, 45, of Xenia: theft.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

