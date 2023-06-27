These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
25 minutes ago

Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Jason L. Silvers, 32: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenyatta Stone, 35, of Springfield: Attempted tampering with evidence.

Anthony Stone, 46, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine.

Megan Briddell, 38, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Royse III, 66, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Brian K, Callison, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Stephen A. Jackson, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Ryan Kenley, 26, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Shane Crawford, 34, of Springfield: Theft.

Tyler A. Scerba, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

A’donntae L. Lollis-Henry, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Juan Arevalos, 36, of Medway: Violating a protection order.

Tyron Fambro Jr., 30, of Springfield: Domestic violence (two counts).

Christopher Applegate, 42, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Danny E. Smith, 36, of Middletown: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Timothy Everhart, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Billy Woolard III, 32: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault, endangering children.

Tiffany Lyons, 34: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault, endangering children.

Amanda R. Vance, 32: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault, endangering children.

Michael A. Blanton, 43: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Zacharias T. Brown, 22: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tessa McCluskey, 29: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Wiles, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Jayson Davis: Burglary, strangulation (two counts), felonious assault.

Gabriel N. Winkler, 21, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

