These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Jason L. Silvers, 32: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Kenyatta Stone, 35, of Springfield: Attempted tampering with evidence.
Anthony Stone, 46, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine.
Megan Briddell, 38, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Robert Royse III, 66, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Brian K, Callison, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Stephen A. Jackson, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Ryan Kenley, 26, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.
Shane Crawford, 34, of Springfield: Theft.
Tyler A. Scerba, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
A’donntae L. Lollis-Henry, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Juan Arevalos, 36, of Medway: Violating a protection order.
Tyron Fambro Jr., 30, of Springfield: Domestic violence (two counts).
Christopher Applegate, 42, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Danny E. Smith, 36, of Middletown: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Timothy Everhart, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Billy Woolard III, 32: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault, endangering children.
Tiffany Lyons, 34: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault, endangering children.
Amanda R. Vance, 32: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault, endangering children.
Michael A. Blanton, 43: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Zacharias T. Brown, 22: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Tessa McCluskey, 29: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason Wiles, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Jayson Davis: Burglary, strangulation (two counts), felonious assault.
Gabriel N. Winkler, 21, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
