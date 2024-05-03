Springfield mystery author releases 12th novel

“I’ve been a published author for 19 years, and when I started this journey, I had no idea how challenging it would be. But 12 books later, I’m proud to still be writing,” she said.

Explore Minivan driver in fatal school bus crash testifies in his defense

Her Pretty Lies tells the story of Kendall Good, “a young woman who had it all, a man she loved, a beautiful new apartment and a prestigious fellowship to grad school. But in the blink of an eye, she loses it all.”

“Left with nothing and with nowhere to turn, Kendall is offered a lifeline by an unlikely source, beautiful and wealthy influencer Mackenzie Burk. Mackenzie offers to pay Kendall to take a class for her. Against her better judgment, and desperate to get her life back, Kendall accepts Mackenzie’s offer. But someone knows what she’s doing and blackmails her into completing a bizarre scavenger hunt. It’s only after Mackenzie ends up dead that she realizes she’s been framed for murder.”

Henry finished her first novel in 1995, but said it took her 10 years and two literacy agents before she would see it published. She was then offered a book contract for the first book in her Kendra Clayton Mystery series, The Company You Keep, from BET Books, the publishing division of Black Entertainment Television, in 2003. That book was published in June 2005.

Henry has worked in the library field for more than 30 years and retired from Clark State College library in 2022 after 27 years. She was born and raised in Springfield, graduated from South High School in 1984 and received a bachelor of arts degree in English Literature from Ohio University.

The newest book will be released in eBook, audiobook and trade paperback.

Henry’s books include standalone thrillers Her Pretty Lies, The Perfect Affair and The Paris Secret; the Kendra Clayton Mystery Series: The Company You Keep, Tangled Roots, Diva’s Last Curtain Call, Schooled in Lies, Sly, Slick & Wicked, and Doing It To Death; the Xavier Knight Urban Fantasy Series: Knight’s Fall and Knight’s Shade; and Middle-Grade: Labyrinth Society: The Versailles Vendetta.

All of her books are available on Amazon. For more information about the book or Henry, visit her website at angelahenry.com.