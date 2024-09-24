These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-four people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Cailus J. Parks, 53: Obstructing official business.
Kristopher R. Stewart Jr., 42, of South Vienna: Receiving stolen property (five counts).
Tavaugh Tilley, 26, of Huber Heights: Strangulation, aggravated menacing (two counts).
Richard Inman, 34, of New Carlisle: Abduction (two counts), domestic violence (two counts), strangulation (two counts).
Christina Crim, 34, of Springfield: Endangering children.
William A. Hayes, 39, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Joshua Ivory, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Joshua C. Marano, 21, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Dorothy Parks, 24, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Laquan D. Jennings, 41: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Haley Laural-Evelyn Jones, 31, of Springfield: Identity fraud.
Timothy A. Cochran, 28, of Springfield: Theft.
Robert H. Kittle, 35: Breaking-and-entering.
Rhonda Lawson, 64, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Carla Lawson, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Jeremiah L. Delong, 27, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Jelani-Akil Seals Sr., 43, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Marlexis L. Feaster, 19, of Springfield: Robbery.
Robert Douglas, 43, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher Ferryman, 52, of Urbana: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Zach M. Webster Jr., 27, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Ashlei R. Klontz, 40: Breaking-and-entering.
Henry McWhorter, 47: Breaking-and-entering.
Danielle R. Keating, 32: Breaking-and-entering.
