These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Kristopher R. Stewart Jr., 42, of South Vienna: Receiving stolen property (five counts).

Tavaugh Tilley, 26, of Huber Heights: Strangulation, aggravated menacing (two counts).

Richard Inman, 34, of New Carlisle: Abduction (two counts), domestic violence (two counts), strangulation (two counts).

Christina Crim, 34, of Springfield: Endangering children.

William A. Hayes, 39, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Joshua Ivory, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Joshua C. Marano, 21, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Dorothy Parks, 24, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Laquan D. Jennings, 41: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Haley Laural-Evelyn Jones, 31, of Springfield: Identity fraud.

Timothy A. Cochran, 28, of Springfield: Theft.

Robert H. Kittle, 35: Breaking-and-entering.

Rhonda Lawson, 64, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Carla Lawson, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Jeremiah L. Delong, 27, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Jelani-Akil Seals Sr., 43, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Marlexis L. Feaster, 19, of Springfield: Robbery.

Robert Douglas, 43, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Ferryman, 52, of Urbana: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Zach M. Webster Jr., 27, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40: Breaking-and-entering.

Henry McWhorter, 47: Breaking-and-entering.

Danielle R. Keating, 32: Breaking-and-entering.