These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

These 23 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Mickeal Walters, 39, of Springfield: three counts of menacing by stalking, violating a protection order.
Shalene D. Radford, 44, of Springfield: violating protection order.
John A. Music, 27, of Springfield: having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Kavon L. Robinson, 25: carrying concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability.
Carolyn Spradlin, 57, of Springfield: theft, forgery.
Brandon Kelly, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Tejan Coran, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.
Tyrone L. Fambro, 29, of Springfield: violating protection order.
Khadejha E. Coran, 26, of Springfield: interference with custody.
Kaylyn M. Saba, 24, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.
Nicholas A. Smith, 24: breaking and entering.
Cheyenne Lynch, 27, of Columbus: unlawful transaction in weapons.
Brandon D. Noland, 31, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability.
Aaron L. Belle, 38, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, resisting arrest.
Myron E. Colvin, 24, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher M. Carrington, 34, of Springfield: murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence.
Jeffrey L. Todd, 54, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Ricky J. Mays, 52, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Thorpe K. Connolly, 26, of Urbana: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Walter J. Simpson, 38: rape, kidnapping, aggravated burglary.
Mariah R. Hayes, 22, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping.
Caiden L. Darst, 24, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping.
Jailee M. Victoria, 19, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping.
About the Author