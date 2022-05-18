springfield-news-sun logo
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
34 minutes ago

These 21 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Zakaya N. Bragg, 47, of Springfield: failure to register a change of address.

Terry Pridgen, 26: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicles.

Harley Leigh, 27, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Rasheed Amin Akram Muhammas, 24, of Springfield: assault, obstructing, obstructing official business.

Cody S. Havens, 33, of Springfield: vandalism, theft, possession of criminal tools.

John C. Arment, 29, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, assault, obstructing official business.

Dylan A. Rife, 21, of Springfield: two counts of carrying concealed weapon, four counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael E. Minnick, 38, of Springfield: forgery.

Donald A. Craig, 40, of Springfield: two counts of aggravated burglary.

Herbert Ingram III, 20, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture of processing of explosives, tampering with evidence.

Thomas W. Tarbutton, 35, of Springfield: robbery.

Tyler R. Roberts, 35, of Bellefontaine: possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.

Danny E. Willis, 60, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence.

Bobby G. Sitzes, 34: rape, gross sexual imposition.

Daun M. Morrison, 28, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.

Steven D. Friend, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Michelle Turner, 42: theft.

Stephen P. Vine, 28: theft.

Navaeh L. Eldridge, 19, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business.

Ja’Mar D. Walker, 18, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Mako A. Loudermilk, 19, of Newark: failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, vehicular assault.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

