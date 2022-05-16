‘Strong’ person of interest named in deadly shooting of Springfield woman on US 35

Jamar Hayes, 26, is wanted for questioning in the May 8 shooting on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information on Hayes’ whereabouts or the location of his girlfriend’s black Chrysler 300 to email police@riversideoh.gov or to call or text 937-681-2301. The Chrysler’s license plate is JDH8313. Tipsters can remain anonymous upon request.