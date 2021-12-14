These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

These 21 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Chastity N. Jennings, 28, of Springfield: robbery, burglary.
Shatoria Slaughter, 31, of Springfield: robbery, burglary.
James Holland, 32: robbery, burglary.
Terra L. Burton, 21, of Springfield: forgery.
Freddie L. Davis, 44, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Johnny Brandenburg, 24, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.
Michael F. Wallace, 27, of Springfield: felonious assault, felonious assault, failure to comply.
Christopher L. Beaty, 26: gross sexual imposition.
Daren J. Sickles Jr., 35: aggravated possession of drugs.
Brian A. Jenkins, 21, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Lonnie Merrill, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Chase E. Harris, 21, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, heaving weapons under disability.
Mario P. Galicia, 27, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, discharging a firearms on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.
Tyler C. Schoneberger, 31: robbery, theft.
Heather Bowshier, 37: theft.
Anthony W. Young, 46, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
David J. Wilson, 35, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Rodney S. Walker, 36, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.
Brian L. Barker, 45: aggravated burglary.
Robert D. Mitchell, 39: receiving stolen property.
Billy Manzi, 20, of Huber Heights: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault.
