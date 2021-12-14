springfield-news-sun logo
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
44 minutes ago

These 21 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Chastity N. Jennings, 28, of Springfield: robbery, burglary.

Shatoria Slaughter, 31, of Springfield: robbery, burglary.

James Holland, 32: robbery, burglary.

Terra L. Burton, 21, of Springfield: forgery.

Freddie L. Davis, 44, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Johnny Brandenburg, 24, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.

Michael F. Wallace, 27, of Springfield: felonious assault, felonious assault, failure to comply.

Christopher L. Beaty, 26: gross sexual imposition.

Daren J. Sickles Jr., 35: aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian A. Jenkins, 21, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Lonnie Merrill, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Chase E. Harris, 21, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, heaving weapons under disability.

Mario P. Galicia, 27, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, discharging a firearms on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.

Tyler C. Schoneberger, 31: robbery, theft.

Heather Bowshier, 37: theft.

Anthony W. Young, 46, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

David J. Wilson, 35, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Rodney S. Walker, 36, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.

Brian L. Barker, 45: aggravated burglary.

Robert D. Mitchell, 39: receiving stolen property.

Billy Manzi, 20, of Huber Heights: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault.

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Sydney Dawes
Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

