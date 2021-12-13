springfield-news-sun logo
Warmer than usual temperatures this week, chance for rain Tuesday night

By Kristen Spicker
Warmer temperatures than usual will linger in the region for most of the week, with a chance for rain to return Tuesday night.

Today will be dry and sunny with highs to climb around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, temperatures will be drop around freezing, but some areas could see lows in the low 20s.

The warming trend is expected to continue Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. While most of the day will remain dry and cloudy, there is a possibility for some sprinkles late in the day. Overnight there is a threat for some light rain as well, according to NWS.

The chance for rain decreases Wednesday morning, but cloudy skies will remain. Again, the region will experience unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Rain is expected to return Thursday afternoon and night, as well as the chance of an isolated thunderstorm, according to NWS.

Wet weather will linger during the weekend, with the potential for heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday.

