These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Jeffrey R. Caldwell, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Dakota A. Blosser, 21, of Springfield; Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Dyron Flack, 24, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.
Asheanna A. Robinson, 24, of Springfield: Assault.
Robert T. Adams, 42, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Mandee K. Merhish, 32, of Springfield: Assault.
Kaleb R. Neal, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Pedro R. Mendoza, 36, of New Carlisle: Breaking and entering.
Paul W. Fails, 35, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Khaleel N. Akram, 29, of Springfield: Robbery.
Sondy F. Dormeus, 34, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Salena M. Durst, 21, of Milford Center: Possession of fentanyl related compound.
Paul Fails, 35, of Springfield: Possession of fentanyl related compound.
Brian A. Dague Jr., 34: Violating protection order (four counts), menacing by stalking (two counts).
Kenneth A. Ackley III, 36, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.
Mitchell T. Johnson, 35, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.
Andrea Hord, 31, of Springfield: Vandalism.
James Mason, 34, of Springfield: Escape.
Alan J. Moore, 44, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.
Aaron Myers, 56, of Enon: Receiving stolen property.
