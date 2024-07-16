These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Jeffrey R. Caldwell, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Dakota A. Blosser, 21, of Springfield; Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Dyron Flack, 24, of Springfield: Harassment with a bodily substance.

Asheanna A. Robinson, 24, of Springfield: Assault.

Robert T. Adams, 42, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Mandee K. Merhish, 32, of Springfield: Assault.

Kaleb R. Neal, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Pedro R. Mendoza, 36, of New Carlisle: Breaking and entering.

Paul W. Fails, 35, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Khaleel N. Akram, 29, of Springfield: Robbery.

Sondy F. Dormeus, 34, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of Milford Center: Possession of fentanyl related compound.

Paul Fails, 35, of Springfield: Possession of fentanyl related compound.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 34: Violating protection order (four counts), menacing by stalking (two counts).

Kenneth A. Ackley III, 36, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

Mitchell T. Johnson, 35, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

Andrea Hord, 31, of Springfield: Vandalism.

James Mason, 34, of Springfield: Escape.

Alan J. Moore, 44, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Aaron Myers, 56, of Enon: Receiving stolen property.

