These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:
Dantreveon L. Jackson, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Kilee Bibbs, 17: Robbery (four counts), complicity to aggravated robbery (two counts), receiving stolen property.
Joseph M. Ryder, 33, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Sir Linden Holloway, 18, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Christina Gonzalez, 47, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Jeremy Becraft, 35, of New Carlisle: Burglary, menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (two counts).
Dennis B. Raver, 48, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Kevin L. Stewart, 37: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Kyle J. Warner, 38, of Springfield: theft.
Ryanne Kennealy, 43, of Springfield: Theft.
Andrew Carroppoli, 64, of Springfield: Theft.
Dylan M. Ackley, 26, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).
Paul Powell Jr., 34: Robbery.
Keith C. Wooster, 48, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Edwin A. Avery, 21, of Columbus: Robbery.
Paige Crossley, 33, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Ronald E. Thomas, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Mitchell Jenkins, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Steven D. Skaggs, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).
Regina Rosvanis, 42: Aggravated burglary, violating a protection order, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
