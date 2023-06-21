These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Dantreveon L. Jackson, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kilee Bibbs, 17: Robbery (four counts), complicity to aggravated robbery (two counts), receiving stolen property.

Joseph M. Ryder, 33, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Sir Linden Holloway, 18, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Christina Gonzalez, 47, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Jeremy Becraft, 35, of New Carlisle: Burglary, menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (two counts).

Dennis B. Raver, 48, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of Springfield: theft.

Ryanne Kennealy, 43, of Springfield: Theft.

Andrew Carroppoli, 64, of Springfield: Theft.

Dylan M. Ackley, 26, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).

Paul Powell Jr., 34: Robbery.

Keith C. Wooster, 48, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Edwin A. Avery, 21, of Columbus: Robbery.

Paige Crossley, 33, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Ronald E. Thomas, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Mitchell Jenkins, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Steven D. Skaggs, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).

Regina Rosvanis, 42: Aggravated burglary, violating a protection order, domestic violence, disrupting public service.