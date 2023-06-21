BreakingNews
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
X

These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
34 minutes ago

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Dantreveon L. Jackson, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kilee Bibbs, 17: Robbery (four counts), complicity to aggravated robbery (two counts), receiving stolen property.

Joseph M. Ryder, 33, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Sir Linden Holloway, 18, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Christina Gonzalez, 47, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Jeremy Becraft, 35, of New Carlisle: Burglary, menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (two counts).

Dennis B. Raver, 48, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of Springfield: theft.

Ryanne Kennealy, 43, of Springfield: Theft.

Andrew Carroppoli, 64, of Springfield: Theft.

Dylan M. Ackley, 26, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).

Paul Powell Jr., 34: Robbery.

Keith C. Wooster, 48, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Edwin A. Avery, 21, of Columbus: Robbery.

Paige Crossley, 33, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Ronald E. Thomas, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Mitchell Jenkins, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Steven D. Skaggs, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).

Regina Rosvanis, 42: Aggravated burglary, violating a protection order, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds to relocate BetMGM Sportsbook from Great American Ball...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County birth rates increasing, death rates decreasing
5
Clark County Fair adds parking, makes entrance gate changes for safety

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top