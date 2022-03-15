These 20 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Chase E. Harris, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Eric L. Brown, 34, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Rodney Thomas Dupree Huffman, 30, of Springfield: robbery, domestic violence.
Jacqueline E. Brown, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Aaron M. Salyers, 39, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Tara K. Lino, 35, of Springfield: felonious assault.
David A. Payton, 60, of Springfield: assault.
Chelsea D. Entler, 36, of South Charleston: burglary.
Darren M. Worley, 31, of Eaton: theft.
Cody A. Havens, 33, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.
Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: obstructing official business.
Jaquan D. Robinson, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.
Michael A. King, 39: burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Andrew D. Evilsizor, 39, of Urbana: vandalism.
Michael S. Humphrey, 54, of Springfield: theft.
Aaron L. Knicley, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Timothy G. Sweeney, 47, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.
Antone Youngblood, 27, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.
Bobby J. Massie, 32, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Michael R. Parks, 20, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
