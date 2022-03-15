Hamburger icon
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
13 minutes ago

These 20 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Chase E. Harris, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Eric L. Brown, 34, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Rodney Thomas Dupree Huffman, 30, of Springfield: robbery, domestic violence.

Jacqueline E. Brown, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron M. Salyers, 39, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Tara K. Lino, 35, of Springfield: felonious assault.

David A. Payton, 60, of Springfield: assault.

Chelsea D. Entler, 36, of South Charleston: burglary.

Darren M. Worley, 31, of Eaton: theft.

Cody A. Havens, 33, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: obstructing official business.

Jaquan D. Robinson, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Michael A. King, 39: burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Andrew D. Evilsizor, 39, of Urbana: vandalism.

Michael S. Humphrey, 54, of Springfield: theft.

Aaron L. Knicley, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Timothy G. Sweeney, 47, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.

Antone Youngblood, 27, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Bobby J. Massie, 32, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Michael R. Parks, 20, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

