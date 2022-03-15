These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Aaron M. Salyers, 39, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Tara K. Lino, 35, of Springfield: felonious assault.

David A. Payton, 60, of Springfield: assault.

Chelsea D. Entler, 36, of South Charleston: burglary.

Darren M. Worley, 31, of Eaton: theft.

Cody A. Havens, 33, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Zachary K. Miller, 51, of Springfield: obstructing official business.

Jaquan D. Robinson, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Michael A. King, 39: burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Andrew D. Evilsizor, 39, of Urbana: vandalism.

Michael S. Humphrey, 54, of Springfield: theft.

Aaron L. Knicley, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Timothy G. Sweeney, 47, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.

Antone Youngblood, 27, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Bobby J. Massie, 32, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Michael R. Parks, 20, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.