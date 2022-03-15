Springfield city commissioners to vote to start design phase of new fire station

Commission will also consider an agreement with App Architecture LLC for the design of a new Fire Station to be located on South Limestone Street for an amount not to exceed $350,000.

Construction could start this fall, meaning the station could be open by late 2023, said Springfield Fire Chief Brian Miller.

The cost for construction is slated to be around $6 million with the city’s portion coming from coronavirus pandemic federal relief dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan.

This is part of a larger plan to build three new fire stations in the city, while replacing more dated ones. The new stations would be located at South Limestone Street, Burt Street and at an undetermined location that will most likely be in the eastside of the city.

One of the fire stations that would be replaced as a result is the one at Selma Road, which has been in service since 1959.

Springfield commissioners will also be asked to vote on a number of ordinances that relate to contracts for weed cutting and lot clearing services, the purchasing of sand and gravel as well as the purchasing of street materials.