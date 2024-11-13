These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Dominique M. Sims, 36, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, endangering children (two counts).

Micah Berner, 46, of New Carlisle: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Eric Mills, 37, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Christina Crim, 35, of Springfield: Theft.

Vickie L. Kavanaugh, 39, of Springfield: Theft (two counts).

David J. Wilson, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua E. Willard, 32, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.

Latisha M.E. McCormick, 35, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

Leyver Perez-Santizo, 22, of Springfield: Strangulation, abduction, domestic violence.

Brandon T. Hicks, 35, of St. Marys: Abduction, strangulation, attempted kidnapping (two counts), domestic violence.

Tyler S. Blackburn, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation, menacing by stalking (two counts), aggravated menacing.

Ta’Nee N. Milton, 25, of Springfield: Cruelty to companion animals (two counts).

Kaylie St. John, 20: Assault, obstructing official business.

Erica S. McCabe, 31: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Mary E. Beverly, 31: Theft of drugs.

Nykeisha Woods, 24, of Cleveland: Forgery (five counts), possession of criminal tools.

Jonathan Moss, 56, of Ashland: Forgery (five counts), possession of criminal tools.

Caleb Lee, 25, of Springfield: Forgery (five counts), possession of criminal tools.