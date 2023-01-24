springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Nineteen people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Shaun E. Fleming, 31, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.

Adam L. Crawford, 33: having weapons under disability.

Nathan Pleasant, 29: assault, vandalism.

Shawn Q. Adams, 38, of Springfield: counterfeiting.

Richard K. E. Burton, 43, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, two counts of endangering children.

Joshua C. Baldwin, 32, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

ExploreRegional economic outlook: Residents, businesses will still feel sting of inflation, higher interest rates in 2023

Justin M. Woodard, 39: burglary.

Kristen R. Woodard, 33: burglary.

Andrew A. Caroppoli, 64, of Springfield: theft.

Spencer L. Wilson, 27, of Columbus: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Corey E. Belle-Jones, 18, of Springfield: improperly discharging of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Elijah Corey Moss, 19: improper discharging of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Kourtney M. Longsdorf, 34: seven counts of theft.

Mark Helton, 38, of Springfield: abduction, domestic violence.

ExploreWinter storm could bring up to 7 inches of snow tonight, Wednesday

Desiray Brewer, 31, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana.

Todd A. Cochran, 60, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Destiny Gorenflo, 30, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Dustin Michaels, 39, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Michael Ward, 41, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

In Other News
1
Bengals fans who are traveling for playoffs games: We want to talk to...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship...
5
Springfield youth arts group stands out at Junior Theater Festival

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top