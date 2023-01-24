Winter storm could bring up to 7 inches of snow tonight, Wednesday

Springfield’s service department, which is in charge of road maintenance within the city, annually begins preparing snowplows at the beginning of October, according to service director Chris Moore.

The department’s 35 vehicles are available to use as plows if the weather calls for their need, and up to 90 employees are available to help clear ice and snow from the city’s 14 snow routes, Moore said.

Moore said his staff members are refreshed following the bitter cold and ice that accumulated over the Christmas holiday, which had road crews throughout the city and Clark County plowing roads in shifts.

“It was one of the more taxing storms, just because of the timing and the different issues dealing with extreme cold,” he said. “And our staffing is just fine.”

Crews were already working Sunday morning to clear off roadways in Springfield after the snow rolled in.

Sunday’s snow was a first for January this year, which has seen higher temperatures the past three weeks. Clark said fluctuations in temperatures are normal for this time of year, but the temperatures have been warmer than usual, causing this month to feel more like March instead of January. The first four days of the month saw temperatures over 50 degrees, with three of those days over 60 degrees. Jan. 3 also saw over an inch of rainfall.

“We actually haven’t had any measurable snowfall up until that point,” Clark said about Sunday’s snowfall. Snow accumulated between three and six inches in the region Sunday.

After the snowfall tonight and Wednesday morning, temperatures will become warmer on Wednesday, leading the precipitation to turn into rain, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Precipitation should come to and end Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will drop to around 30 degrees.

Embedded snow showers are possible Thursday, but otherwise it will be cloudy and colder. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows will be in the mid-20s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with temperatures climbing a few degrees. There will be another chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night.