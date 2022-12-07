springfield-news-sun logo
These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Brittany A. Chambers, 28, of Springfield: theft.

James Erin Michael Johnson, 42: safecracking.

Willie C. Weatherly Jr., 20, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, possessing a defaced firearm.

James J. Savage, 48: theft, four counts of identity fraud.

Destiny Gearhart, 20, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

James Lemaster, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.

Nathaniel Compston, 36, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Alex Mowery, 17: attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging of firearm at or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Da’Len M. Stevens, 18, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.

Chester D. Soup, 37: obstructing official business.

Juan L. Reyes, 26, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence.

Sami Habash, 61: three counts of trafficking in drugs, telecommunications fraud, illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits.

Gloria Smith, 49, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle.

Kervens Cherry, 24, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Tyrone L. Stevens, 28: burglary.

Nathan Allen Jr., 24, of New Carlisle; felonious assault, illegal conveyance of drugs or abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, domestic violence.

Joseph L. Pennington, 33, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Terrance A. Chilton, 39, of Springfield: two counts of domestic violence.

