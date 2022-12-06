springfield-news-sun logo
1 person dead, 1 seriously injured in Champaign County crash

1 hour ago

One person is dead and one person is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Urbana on Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 10:30 a.m., according to the Champaign County dispatch center, which could not immediately give further details about the crash.

The fatality was confirmed by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. The second person was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition, according to deputies. The injured person had to be rescued from the second vehicle, police said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of a house on the 2700 block of Clark Road, deputies said.

The two vehicles involved are sedan and an SUV. The sedan caught on fire, and the SUV ended up on its side.

Initial reports indicated it was a head-on crash after one driver left of center, deputies said.

The crash is under investigation.

