These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
37 minutes ago

These 16 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Justin H. Houston, 42, of Dayton: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Nicole D. Chesshir, 18, of Springfield: discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

George Rager, 40, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Patrick R. Foley, 33: escape.

Danny L. Hockett, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Tieraice A. Thompson-Rivers, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault.

Myron E. Colvin, 24, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.

Polo D. Harris, 23, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Tre A. Trent, 27, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, obstructing official business.

Ryan Allen, 42, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Nicholas L. Stinespring, 33, of Hamilton: forgery.

Tra Jean Elijah Boyd, 22, of Dayton: identity fraud, forgery, attempted theft.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 30: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Robert J. Cobb, 59, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Anthony Senter, 34, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Todd A. McKinney, 54: having weapons under disability, violating protection order.

