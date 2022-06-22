These 16 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Justin H. Houston, 42, of Dayton: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Nicole D. Chesshir, 18, of Springfield: discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.
George Rager, 40, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Patrick R. Foley, 33: escape.
Danny L. Hockett, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Tieraice A. Thompson-Rivers, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault.
Myron E. Colvin, 24, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.
Polo D. Harris, 23, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Tre A. Trent, 27, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, obstructing official business.
Ryan Allen, 42, of Springfield: violating protection order.
Nicholas L. Stinespring, 33, of Hamilton: forgery.
Tra Jean Elijah Boyd, 22, of Dayton: identity fraud, forgery, attempted theft.
Tiffany M. Hearn, 30: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Robert J. Cobb, 59, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Anthony Senter, 34, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Todd A. McKinney, 54: having weapons under disability, violating protection order.
