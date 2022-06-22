These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Danny L. Hockett, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Tieraice A. Thompson-Rivers, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault.

Myron E. Colvin, 24, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.

Polo D. Harris, 23, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Tre A. Trent, 27, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, obstructing official business.

Ryan Allen, 42, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Explore Cooling center open again today as temps feel like they are in the 100s

Nicholas L. Stinespring, 33, of Hamilton: forgery.

Tra Jean Elijah Boyd, 22, of Dayton: identity fraud, forgery, attempted theft.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 30: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Robert J. Cobb, 59, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Anthony Senter, 34, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Todd A. McKinney, 54: having weapons under disability, violating protection order.