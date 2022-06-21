Springfield Soup Kitchen to open as ‘cooling center’ amid heat wave

Springfield Soup Kitchen is located at 830 West Main St. and will open its doors from noon to 6 p.m. both days to provide the community an oasis from the heat.

It will be sunny with a high in the mid-90s today, but Wednesday has the potential to be dangerously hot with heat index values in the 100s, meaning that combined with humidity, the “feels-like” temperature will be 100 degrees or more.