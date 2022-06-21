BreakingNews
Best of Springfield 2022: How to nominate and vote in this year’s contest
Springfield Soup Kitchen to open as ‘cooling center’ amid heat wave

Brandon Clifford chugs a bottle of water he got in the Cooling Center at the Springfield Soup Kitchen last week. As temperatures rose above 90 degrees the Soup Kitchen opened as a cooling center where people can come and get out of the heat and get some water. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes - Springfield
Updated 1 hour ago

Springfield’s soup kitchen will open as a cooling shelter Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures are expected to rise above 90 degrees.

Springfield Soup Kitchen is located at 830 West Main St. and will open its doors from noon to 6 p.m. both days to provide the community an oasis from the heat.

It will be sunny with a high in the mid-90s today, but Wednesday has the potential to be dangerously hot with heat index values in the 100s, meaning that combined with humidity, the “feels-like” temperature will be 100 degrees or more.

This story will be updated to reflect other Clark County organizations that may open as cooling shelters.

