These 15 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:
Jeffery Lynn Bowshier Jr., 36: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Alyssa L. Sample, 27, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle.
Candace M. Fuller, 30: receiving stolen property.
August J. Decker, 32: receiving stolen property.
Dayquan M. Scott Beal-Ragland, 26: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapon, possession of criminal tools.
Richard T. Calhoun, 41, of Springfield: menacing by stalking.
Joshua M. Hughes, 21, of Springfield: three counts of endangering children, felonious assault.
Clifford E. Smith: four counts of endangering children, tampering with evidence.
Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47: vandalism, breaking and entering.
Heather N. McQuirt, 40: theft, receiving stolen property.
James Erin Michael Johnson, 41: theft, receiving stolen property.
Terry W. Slauter, 63: violation of protection order.
David Kaufman, 25: 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Alexander D. Williams, 29, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
Victor D. Alfrey Sr., 28: eight counts of rape, two counts of endangering children, gross sexual imposition, abduction, felonious assault.