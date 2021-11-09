These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Dayquan M. Scott Beal-Ragland, 26: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapon, possession of criminal tools.

Richard T. Calhoun, 41, of Springfield: menacing by stalking.

Joshua M. Hughes, 21, of Springfield: three counts of endangering children, felonious assault.

Clifford E. Smith: four counts of endangering children, tampering with evidence.

Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47: vandalism, breaking and entering.

Heather N. McQuirt, 40: theft, receiving stolen property.

James Erin Michael Johnson, 41: theft, receiving stolen property.

Terry W. Slauter, 63: violation of protection order.

David Kaufman, 25: 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Alexander D. Williams, 29, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Victor D. Alfrey Sr., 28: eight counts of rape, two counts of endangering children, gross sexual imposition, abduction, felonious assault.