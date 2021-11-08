springfield-news-sun logo
X

What are suicide red flags for veterans?

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Veteran suicide risks outlined

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
33 minutes ago
A self-check quiz is available

Veterans commit suicide at higher rates than the general population, but experts say that the warning signs are similar for both groups.

“Many veterans may not show any signs of intent to harm themselves before doing so, but some actions can be a sign that a person needs help,” according to the Veterans Crisis Line, a free, confidential resource to assist veterans. “Veterans in crisis may show behaviors that indicate a risk of self-harm.”

ExploreVeteran suicides are ‘public health and national security crisis’

The risk factors do not always mean someone is considering suicide. But there are some that require immediate attention, according to the Veterans Crisis Line.

Those include:

  • Considering or researching ways to hurt or kill yourself
  • Talking about death, dying, or suicide
  • Self-destructive behavior such as activities involving drug abuse or weapons

Some other warning signs include:

  • Frequently sad or depressed
  • Hopelessness and feeling there is no way out
  • Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or mood swings
  • Feeling as if there is no reason to live
  • Feeling excessive guilt, shame or sense of failure
  • Rage or anger
  • Engaging in risky activities without thinking
  • Losing interest in hobbies, work or school
  • Increasing alcohol or drug misuse
  • Neglecting personal welfare and appearance
  • Withdrawing from family and friends
  • Showing violent behavior
  • Giving away prized possessions
  • Getting affairs in order or writing a will
Veteran Suicides - National and Ohio
Caption
Veteran Suicides - National and Ohio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

You can take a confidential Veterans Self-check Quiz to learn if stress and depression may be affecting you. The quiz was created by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

There are resources available to help people who are in crisis or struggling with thoughts of suicide. Those include:

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255
  • Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255 https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
  • Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center Suicide Prevention Team 937-268-6511 Ext. 2675

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreRecord numbers of women left labor force in 2020
ExplorePHOTOS: From fire trucks to tacos, entrepreneur makes big change during pandemic
ExploreThieves stealing passwords can get ‘keys to the kingdom’
ExploreThe office v. home: Local companies defining right now what work will look in 2021 -- and beyond
ExploreTrucking industry wants to lower age to drive big rigs. Safety advocates call it risky

In Other News
1
Gas prices soar, but could tumble 10 to 15 cents in weeks ahead
2
Ohio House approves victims compensation program reforms
3
Ohio reports 4,363 new COVID cases Sunday
4
UD student killed at Astroworld music festival in Houston
5
Veteran suicides are ‘public health and national security crisis’

About the Author

ajc.com

Lynn Hulsey
Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top