These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
15 minutes ago

These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Justin L. Smith, 26, of Springfield: six counts of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Terry Pridgen, 26, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability.

Trevor D. Crockran, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Deirdre M. Cordell, 26, of Springfield: endangering children.

John D. Minniek, 31, of Springfield: intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; violating protection order.

Manid S. Craig, 36, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Jordan P. Blair, 30, West Carrollton: receiving stolen property.

Robert L. Woodruff, 49, of Dayton: kidnapping, abduction, having weapons under disability, domestic violence, endangering children.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 23, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Dustin A. Price, 37, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Nicholas T. Price, 26, of Miamisburg: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tre Vaughn Jordan Wallace, 18, of Springfield: improper discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Elizabeth Bowen, 37: six counts of theft for drugs and theft.

