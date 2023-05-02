X

These 10 people were indicted in Clark County

Ten people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Leroy C. DeArmond, 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41: Escape.

Paula L. Potter, 51, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Zacharias T. Brown, 28, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability.

Timothy J. Fox, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.

Randy T. Brakeall, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Junella Kay Lynn Goodman, 19: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Andrew J. Louisius, 19: Carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property.

Matthew D. Murray, 33, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (two counts).

Joshua French, 38, of Springfield: Endangering children (two counts), domestic violence.

