These 10 people were indicted in Clark County

Ten people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Leroy C. DeArmond, 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Joanie L. Trimble, 41: Escape.
Paula L. Potter, 51, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Zacharias T. Brown, 28, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability.
Timothy J. Fox, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.
Randy T. Brakeall, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Junella Kay Lynn Goodman, 19: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Andrew J. Louisius, 19: Carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property.
Matthew D. Murray, 33, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (two counts).
Joshua French, 38, of Springfield: Endangering children (two counts), domestic violence.
