Therapy dog joins Mercy Health Springfield care team

31 minutes ago
Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center patients and staff “have a new source of comfort and joy” with the arrival of a new therapy dog named Beau, whose role is to offer comfort, emotional support, ease anxiety, and help with a more welcoming and calming environment.

Beau, who is certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and has his own volunteer badge, joined Behavioral Health Nurse Practitioner Nancy Schmelzer to accompany her as she visits patients and interacts with staff.

Schmelzer’s always wanted to work with people using a therapy animal and is excited about the opportunity, she said.

“Dogs are compassionate and accepting; they always seem to understand when someone needs just a little more support. I hope having Beau alongside me will bring fun, kindness and emotional support, so patients and staff feel calmer and more secure,” she said. “Therapy dogs also help with loneliness, improve mood and outlook, as well as enhance socialization for both patients and the staff, creating a more comforting hospital environment.”

Therapy animals offer several health benefits in clinal settings such as raising the body’s “feel good” hormone oxytocin, lowering the stress hormone cortisol, reducing anxiety, easing feelings of isolation and improving overall well-being, according to hospital officials,

“By bringing a gentle, nonjudgmental presence into hospital spaces, therapy dogs like Beau can help create a calmer, more emotionally supportive environment that complements traditional medical care,” hospital officials said.

Mercy Health has two “house dogs” based at Springfield Regional Medical Center, including Henry, who supports patients in the Acute Rehabilitation Center, and now Beau. The hospital also has five other pet therapy dogs that visit regularly as part of the program.

For more information, visit mercy.com.

