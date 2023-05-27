Teenager shot in arm in apparent shootout at Springfield park

A teenager was shot after multiple gunshots were reported at David Moore Park in Springfield Friday evening.
According to Springfield Police Division dispatchers, a large party was scheduled to take place in the park starting in the afternoon that was supposed to last through the night. However, at 8:11 p.m., police received reports of multiple shots fired.
Dispatchers said that there appeared to have been a shootout, but only one person was hit, a 16-year-old who was shot through the elbow. They were taken to the hospital.
There was also a crash as people in their vehicles attempted to flee the park, but there were no serious injuries reported.
About the Author