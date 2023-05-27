BreakingNews
Teenager shot in arm in apparent shootout at Springfield park
X

Teenager shot in arm in apparent shootout at Springfield park

News
By Daniel Susco
9 minutes ago

A teenager was shot after multiple gunshots were reported at David Moore Park in Springfield Friday evening.

According to Springfield Police Division dispatchers, a large party was scheduled to take place in the park starting in the afternoon that was supposed to last through the night. However, at 8:11 p.m., police received reports of multiple shots fired.

ExploreSeat belt use in Ohio falls to lowest level in 18 years, survey shows

Dispatchers said that there appeared to have been a shootout, but only one person was hit, a 16-year-old who was shot through the elbow. They were taken to the hospital.

There was also a crash as people in their vehicles attempted to flee the park, but there were no serious injuries reported.

In Other News
1
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Habitat for Humanity to build its first house in New Carlisle
5
Kroger eases digital coupon rules, helping seniors who struggle with...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top