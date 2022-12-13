Teenager indicted in Clark County for attempted murder

The man drove into the yard of a house in the 400 block of Linden Avenue to avoid Mowery.

The man told police he saw Mowery point a handgun out of his car’s window and fire approximately three shots at him before driving away towards Scott Street. The man’s vehicle was damaged on the passenger rear door and passenger rear wheel well, according to the incident report.

Police collected a shell casing and a bullet from the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Mowery’s case was transferred from juvenile court to the Clark County Common Pleas Court last week.