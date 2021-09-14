Springfield commissioners to consider dual naming of two city streets

Springfield City commissioners will be asked to consider the dual naming of two roadways within city limits as well as take action on a grant regarding a street reconstruction project.
Commissioners will be meeting today at 7 p.m. for a public meeting at the City Hall Forum.
They will be asked to conduct a first reading on an ordinance that aims to rename a portion of West Clark Street, that is located between Wittenberg Avenue and Plum Street, to the dual name of “West Clark Street/Youlish Rhodes Sr. Way.”
Commissioners are expected to vote on that matter at their next public meeting on Sept. 28.
In addition to that, those elected officials will be asked today to approve the dual naming of a portion of West McCreight Avenue, that is located between North Fountain Boulevard and Saint Paris Road, to “West McCreight Avenue/Hermann Carr Way.”
The dual naming will honor a former Springfield police officer and creator of the original Safety City program in Springfield, Hermann Carr. He passed away in 2019.
Springfield City commissioners will also be asked to vote on the authorization of the city manager to submit an application for financial assistance and accept a grant from the State of Ohio, through the Ohio Public Works Commission.
The idea is to obtain funding in an amount of up to $594,760 for the first phase of the CLA Yellow Springs Street Reconstruction.
Commissioners will also be asked to exercise the city’s option to renew a contract with Synagro Central, LLC for the removal and land application of bio-solids for an amount not to exceed $1,238,600.