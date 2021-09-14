Springfield commissioners to consider dual naming of two city streets

The dual naming will honor a former Springfield police officer and creator of the original Safety City program in Springfield, Hermann Carr. He passed away in 2019.

Springfield City commissioners will also be asked to vote on the authorization of the city manager to submit an application for financial assistance and accept a grant from the State of Ohio, through the Ohio Public Works Commission.

The idea is to obtain funding in an amount of up to $594,760 for the first phase of the CLA Yellow Springs Street Reconstruction.

Commissioners will also be asked to exercise the city’s option to renew a contract with Synagro Central, LLC for the removal and land application of bio-solids for an amount not to exceed $1,238,600.