Issue 2: Where does new law allow you to use marijuana?

Tecumseh superintendent, 2 others stay on roof after students raise money for breast cancer awareness

50 minutes ago
Tecumseh Local School District’s superintendent and two other employees stayed the night on the high school roof after students raised money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If the students and staff raised at least $1,000 for the Pink Ribbon Girls, Superintendent Paula Crew offered to spend the night on the high school roof.

“I was hoping that offering to sleep on the roof for a night would incentivize the students to reach the $1,000 goal,” Crew said.

The students and staff “reached the goal and then some,” and collected close to $2,000 for the cause, so Crew stayed on the roof Wednesday night, along with two others who volunteered to stay with her — high school guidance counselor Suzanne Massie and a paraprofessional in the special needs classroom, Jennifer Lewis.

“Each of these ladies have been afflicted with breast cancer, so the awareness of this disease is extra special to them,” Crew said.

Crew said the district has had at least 15 staff members with breast cancer in the last decade, so she “takes this on a personal level and wants to help any way she’s able.”

Even with heavy rain and strong winds overnight, Crew, Massie and Lewis said it still was worth it. They also had students and staff deliver goodies such as pizza and popcorn, and had many visitors pull in the parking lot to honk in support.

