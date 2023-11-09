Maps show how Clark County precincts voted on Issue 1, Issue 2

This week, Ohio voters passed two statewide ballot measures. Issue 1 guarantees a limited right to an abortion in the state constitution, while Issue 2 legalizes the possession and sale of marijuana.

Both measures also passed among Clark County residents, who voted narrowly in favor of Issue 1 at 50.48% and more strongly in favor of Issue 2 with 55.54% support.

The Issue 1 margin in the unofficial results stands at 388 votes of the 40,790 ballots counted on Election Night. The final total could change depending on provisional ballots and mail-in ballots received in time to be counted.

Check the maps below to see how your precinct voted. Click on the precincts to get details.

Issue 1

Support for Issue 1 centered almost entirely in Springfield itself. All of the top 20 precincts with the widest support for abortion rights were within the city, with four precincts garnering more than 75% support.

In Clark County’s more rural areas like Pike Township, residents were less likely to vote in favor of the ballot measure.

Issue 2

Like Issue 1, Issue 2 saw the widest support within Springfield. Five total districts had more than 75% support, and the top 11 districts were all within the city.

Unlike the ballot measure to add a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights, though, more rural voters came out in support of legalizing marijuana at the polls. Only 17 of Clark County’s 76 precincts voted against Issue 2.

In Pleasant Township’s second precinct, the votes for and against legalizing marijuana were split exactly in half at 300 apiece. The township voted overall in support, however, with the other precinct coming in at 51.6% in favor.