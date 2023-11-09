Springfield-Clark CTC works on next steps after new school levy fails

Clark County voters have rejected a levy request that would have funded the local cost to build a new Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) facility, and officials are now trying to figure out the next steps.

The 1.4-mill permanent improvement levy, the only new county-wide tax issue that was on the ballot this year, would have generated $4,469,000 annually, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It would have cost $49 a year, or about $4 a month, for a property valued at $100,000.

“We will take the next few weeks to regroup and reach out to the community to see what questions were left unanswered,” said Superintendent Michelle Patrick. “The CTC’s Board of Education will be meeting soon to discuss next steps in terms of the timing of putting the levy back on the ballot.”

According to final, unofficial results by the Clark County Board of Elections, 55.36% (21,684 people) voted against the levy and 44.64% (17,488 people) voted for the levy.

“We greatly appreciate the 44% of Clark County voters who cast their vote in support of Springfield-Clark CTC’s levy,” Patrick said. “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we still believe a levy to fund a new facility is the most beneficial path forward not only for the future of the school, but also for the future of workforce development in the entire community.”

The levy would have funded the local cost to build a nearly $90 million facility with the state contributing 62% of the base $63 million building cost.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) provides a portion of state funding for school construction projects that meet its requirements. CTC has 13 months, until September 2024, to come up with its share of the money in order to be granted the state’s portion.

CTC, which has roughly a 60-year-old campus, would have replaced its seven existing buildings at 1901 Selma Road with a single, up-to-date facility that would include additional classroom facilities, equipment, furnishings and site improvements needed for additional enrollment.

The total cost of the entire project was expected to be $89,528,662. The total included the state’s contribution of 62%, or about $38.7 million, and CTC’s share of about 38%, or $24.5 million, for the base part of the new building. The levy would have raised an additional $26.2 million for items CTC identified as a need, bringing its total to about $50.7 million, including ongoing maintenance funds.

The current campus is a little more than 182,000 square feet, and a new facility would have added 29,000 square feet, giving them closer to 210,000 square feet. The school currently has 779 students, but turned away more than 700 students between 2013 and 2023 due to the lack of space. That additional space is one of the reasons CTC sought the additional levy money.

Patrick previously said if they were to build a new facility with the same square footage, they’d still be turning away students and not be designed for a “forward future look.”

The new facility would have been built on the current property, south of the administrative building, and far enough away from the existing structures that it wouldn’t interrupt school while it was being built.