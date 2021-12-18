Tecumseh schools collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

The Tecumseh Local School District will be accepting donations to send to the tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The Junior Optimist Club is sponsoring the relief drive this weekend for the victims that were affected by the tornadoes, said Superintendent Paula Crew.
“The JOC members decided to take on this project because they realized the significant need right now in the parts of Kentucky inflicted by the tornado damage,” Crew said. “The members know Christmas is almost a week away and they want the people who lost so much in Kentucky to know that people are thinking of them and working to help with their needs.”
There will be two drop-off days this weekend for donation items at Tecumseh High school’s front tower doors. They will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Crew said the district has communicated with personnel from Heartland Church in Paducah, Kentucky, which is where many of the Mayfield residents who are displaced from their homes are staying.
The church, which is located about 20 minutes from Mayfield, is serving as a distribution site. They are asking for baby wipes, Clorox wipes, new pillows and new blankets.
“Our community has generously helped our neighbors near and far in the past. You have helped the victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes in Dayton and the Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas previously,” Crew said.
Crew said they hope to take a large supply of the needed items on Monday or Tuesday of next week.
