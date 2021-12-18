Tecumseh schools collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

The Junior Optimist Club is sponsoring the relief drive this weekend for the victims that were affected by the tornadoes, said Superintendent Paula Crew.

“The JOC members decided to take on this project because they realized the significant need right now in the parts of Kentucky inflicted by the tornado damage,” Crew said. “The members know Christmas is almost a week away and they want the people who lost so much in Kentucky to know that people are thinking of them and working to help with their needs.”