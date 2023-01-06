springfield-news-sun logo
Tecumseh fills board vacancy with New Carlisle native

By , Staff Writer
23 minutes ago

The Tecumseh Local School District Board of Education has filled the open vacancy with a New Carlisle native.

Matt Mills was selected as the new members of the school board.

Superintendent Paula Crew said they look forward to working with Mills.

Mills, who has been at Danis Construction since 2008, is 2006 Tecumseh graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in science in clean and renewable energy engineering both from Wright State University.

Mills is married to another 2006 Tecumseh graduate, Jamie (Foster) Mills. They have two children, a second and fourth grader at New Carlisle Elementary.

Mills is filling the vacancy of Suzanne Slagell, who left for personal reasons. His term will run through Dec. 31.

The district received five applications for the open board position last month. The other applicants included Brenda Clark, Michael Hieronemous, Mike Lowery and Jason Ward.

The current board members include President Corinne Scott, Sue Anne Martin, John Priest and Jon Stafford.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

