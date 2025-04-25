Breaking: Ohio Highway Patrol investigating 2 major I-70 crashes in Clark County in 2 days

Thursday crash near Route 4 closed both sides of I-70. Friday crash near Mad River left Huber Heights woman dead.
Vehicles travel on Interstate 70 on Friday morning April 25, 2025, after the eastbound side of the highway opened back up. There was a fatal car crash earlier near the Mad River. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes Thursday and Friday on Interstate 70 in Clark County — both of which closed the highway, with Friday’s crash resulting in one death.

The first crash happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday on I-70 eastbound at the Route 4 exits, when a car cut off a large truck and the truck driver swerved, striking the median, OSHP Sgt. Ryan May said.

The truck driver and the driver of another car that was struck by flying concrete from the median were transported to hospitals for minor injuries. The vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene, but the highway patrol has dashboard camera footage from multiple other cars, May said.

The 18-wheeler ended up stretched across the median, affecting both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70.

An overturned semi truck temporarily closed both direction of Interstate 70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed in both directions for awhile, with traffic detouring onto a variety of alternate routes. According to Ohio Department of Transportation social media posts, it took about nine hours before all lanes of the highway were back open at 10 p.m.

The second crash happened Friday morning and was reported around 6:18 a.m. on I-70 eastbound on the bridge over Mad River, just west of I-675.

The driver of a 2012 Toyota RAV4 gradually went off the right side of the highway, going airborne and overturning in the creek, May said.

Dorinda Leigh Criddell, 60, of Huber Heights, was identified by OSHP as the woman who died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The right two lanes on I-70 eastbound were blocked until about 10 a.m. Friday as the crash was investigated and cleared.

A person is dead after a vehicle left Interstate 70 East in Clark County and crashed into Mad River Friday, April 25, 2025. Traffic was backed up on I-70 East as crews investigate the crash. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation.

