Tipp City school board votes to oust superintendent over handling of threat

“I am very saddened by this. I looked at principle over personalities,” Zakkour said. “This does truly sadden me that it has reached this point. I see a continuous failure of … judgment and leadership.”

Board member Theresa Dunaway said Stefanik’s removal was overdue. “It is sad it took all of this to bring it to a head … I hope that the board does what is right for the community, staff and students.”

Zakkour and Dunaway themselves remain the subject of ongoing court proceedings after a Tipp City Concerned Citizens group filed a petition to remove them from the school board.

On Wednesday, several parents spoke to the board before its executive session, some calling for Stefanik’s firing.

The concerned and angry parents, some crying, told the board they were incensed by the district’s failure to notify them and the community about the Dec. 7 threat of violence to the middle school.

School board members said they were not told of the incident by Stefanik until recent days.

Zakkour asked Stefanik shortly before the board moved into an executive session if he had told any board member of the threats by the eighth-grade student. Stefanik said he had not.

The mother of a girl who was named in verbal threats by the student said she was appalled police were not notified of the threats until the following day, Dec. 8, and that other parents and staff were not told of the threats.

Social media postings last weekend marked the first time many people heard of the threats.

A report filed by Tipp City police said the boy “made comments about shooting up the school,” if he could. The boy described weapons he would use and named students he would target, the report stated, adding one student said the boy said, “he wouldn’t actually do it.”

The report said the juvenile was arrested. Specifics on the handling of that case were not available Wednesday.

Earlier this week, after more people engaged in social media comments about the issue, Stefanik sent a text/email Monday evening stating he had been made aware some parents were concerned about safety at the school “due to a recent student incident.”

He further wrote he couldn’t discuss student behavior or discipline but “can assure you that the incident in question has been addressed and that students and staff are always a priority for the Tipp City Schools administration and staff.”

Police were notified of the concerns and had an added presence at the school on Tuesday, Police Chief Greg Adkins said in a statement on Tuesday. Adkins said the student received discipline from the district, He said it was incorrectly stated on social media that the student would be returning to school on Tuesday following the holiday break.