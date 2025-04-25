Police records reveal details on multiple shots fired Wednesday in Springfield

Police found “numerous” shell casings and cartridges in the driveway of one of the Raffensperger Avenue homes, according to the report. A house down the block was hit by a stray round that traveled through the wall, curtain and pillows before lodging in a second-floor bedroom closet door.

Police later learned another house down the block was struck by a stray bullet, with the round becoming lodged in a bedroom wall. The owner of the house was not home at the time, according to the report.

Police SWAT team members searched the house that had shell casings in the driveway, and evidence was gathered at the scene.

Bystanders informed police that one person witnessed two cars fleeing southbound on Raffensperger Avenue, according to the report. One vehicle turned right onto Kenilworth Avenue and the other turned right onto Lexington Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.