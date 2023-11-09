Tackett wins Springfield commission seat, wants to build ‘upon our community culture’

Springfield City Commission candidate Tracey Tackett looked forward to taking office after she defeated longtime commissioner Kevin O’Neill on Tuesday in final, unofficial results.

Tackett won with 62.44% of the votes to O’Neill’s 37.56%, or 6,995 to 4,208.

Clark County election turnout was 47.4% of registered voters.

The commissioner-elect said she plans to improve communication between the commission and voters, continue her work with people experiencing homelessness and support the growing Haitian immigrant population. Tackett already regularly attends Haitian Coalition and Homelessness Task Force meetings.

“So much thanks to the people that supported me,” Tackett said. “I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.”

Tackett said she can’t wait to start officially serving the community for which she has volunteered in various roles for 20 years.

She thanked O’Neill for his service as commissioner.

O’Neill said he called and congratulated Tackett, and he thinks that with her education and dogged personality, she will do great in the role once she gets acclimated.

Tackett, the owner of Sip & Dipity for a decade, also works with Clark County Partners in Prevention. She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, with a minor in political science from Wittenberg University, and a master’s from Ohio State University in public policy.

“My whole theme to everything has just been improving community culture. I grew up in Springfield. I’m born and bred here,” Tackett said. “I’ve grown up hearing this kind of this grey cloud over Springfield, and I just want to remove that, and I believe a lot of that is just building upon our community culture and connecting more people together.”

Tackett said events like the downtown trick-or-treat bring the community and businesses together, and this is a passion of hers.

O’Neill is a Springfield native and Catholic Central graduate who has served as a city commissioner since 1992. His resume includes serving as a real estate developer/builder, restaurant owner and caterer.

He spearheaded the direct election of Springfield’s mayor — previously, commission members voted amongst themselves to determine mayor — and he touted his endorsements.

The outgoing commissioner said he was surprised at his loss but understands that state Issue 1 and Issue 2 brought out more voters — many women — looking for a change. He said he doesn’t believe that he was voted out because of anything he did, but because voters support Tackett.

However, O’Neill said he believes any commission incumbent would face more of a challenge at the polls, given the concerns many community members have brought to the commission related to the growing Haitian immigrant population and the fatal bus accident involving an unlicensed Haitian immigrant driver.

“I’ve had a really good run; I’ve served 30 years [and] done a lot of good things and I’m very happy with ... 95% of the outcomes that I have come up with,” O’Neill said.

Rob Rue, a commissioner currently serving as assistant mayor, was the lone candidate Tuesday for Springfield mayor. Copeland announced his early retirement on Wednesday and Rue will be sworn into the seat next Tuesday.

This means that the city will have 30 days from Nov. 14 to appoint a commissioner for Rue’s unexpired term. O’Neill said that he does not believe anyone would have a problem with him applying for the vacant seat, but he won’t “go after” the seat but may apply if approached.