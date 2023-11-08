Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland retires early

Longtime Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland announced his early retirement the day after the election of his successor, citing the desire to focus on his health and family.

Copeland said in a letter to the Springfield City Commission that he is grateful to the community to which he has been mayor for a cumulative total of 29 years and wrote his retirement is effective Wednesday. Assistant Mayor Rob Rue, who ran unopposed for the next term as mayor, will be sworn into office on Tuesday.

“Retiring early will allow me to focus on my health and family. I will be forever indebted to this community and to the citizens of Springfield, who entrusted me to serve as mayor for many years,” Copeland wrote. “As this chapter of my life closes, I know the next chapter will still see me involved in the community I love so dearly.”

Copeland served on the city commission from 1988 to 2001, then as mayor from 1990 to 1994, and from 1998 until now, according to a release. In 2003, he was the first mayor directly elected by city voters since 1914.

The mayor was a religion professor and the director of urban studies at Wittenberg University, and he received the Distinguished Teaching Award in 1995, according to the release. He was named faculty director of the Center for Civic and Urban Engagement, now called the Hagan Center, in 2008.

He and wife Clara Coolman Copeland, a retired city schools kindergarten teacher, have been married since 1965. The two are parents to three children and have seven grandchildren.

Last week, his wife told the News-Sun her husband had been admitted to the hospital on Oct. 16 to deal with an illness and rehab.

Copeland authored two books and in 1997 he edited and authored a study on Springfield titled “Updating the Dream.” In 2009, his reflections on his tenure in city government, “Doing Justice in Our Cities: Lessons in Public Policy from America’s Heartland,” was published.

The longtime mayor was involved in hiring former city managers Matt Kridler, Jim Bodenmiller and current city manager Bryan Heck.

“We are grateful that Warren has dedicated so much of his life to our community, not just in his role as mayor, but also as an involved citizen committed to creating a better future for generations of Springfielders,” Heck said in the release.

According to the release, Copeland was involved in the passage of the Cooperative Economic Development agreement between Springfield, Clark County and Springfield Twp., and the Joint Economic Development District with Green Twp.

In his last term as mayor, Copeland represented Springfield on the following boards: Community Improvement Committee, Council of Neighborhood Associations, Human Relations Board, Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority, Neighborhood Housing Partnership Board and the Community Police Advisory Team.

The city will take applications to fill the commission seat Rue will vacate to become mayor. It has 30 days to appoint a new commissioner.