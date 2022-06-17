SVG Motors expands eighth location in Springfield

Several community leaders and elected officials were in attendance for the announcement. They included Derrick Foward, founder, president and CEO of Move Foward Enterprise; Brian Heck, Springfield city manager; Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland, Mike McDorman, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership; and Denise Williams, Springfield NAACP president.

VanGorder spent 20 years as the vice president of Jeff Smith Auto Group before making the decision to break out on his own in 2013.

“Steve has accomplished amazing growth, this is his eighth dealership… His success can be contributed to his positive outlook on life by giving back into he communities in which he serves,” Foward said.

SVG Motors has locations in Greenville, Eaton, Urbana, Washington Courthouse, Beavercreek, Dayton and Lebanon. They sell new and used cars by Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, GMC, Jeep, RAM and Toyota.

For more information, call 937-400-2715 or visit www.svgmotors.com.