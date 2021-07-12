Suspect identified in shooting at Springfield Speedway that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Springfield police officers are looking for a man who is believed to have shot a Westerville man to death as well as injured three others at a Speedway on South Burnett Road.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Emil Witherspoon, 44, who is wanted in connection to the murder of Antoine Crooks, 32.
Crooks was identified as the gunshot victim by the Clark County Coroner’s Office over the weekend. He was pronounced dead at Springfield Regional Medical Center after being shot in the chest.
Springfield police responded just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the Speedway in the 400 block of South Burnett Road. They found that multiple people had been shot at the scene, including Crooks, who was laying near a gas pump.
In addition to Crooks, a woman and two children were also struck by gunfire. The woman, identified as Tiffany Brugler, 41, is still in critical condition after being transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then to the Miami Valley Hospital.
Brugler was found by police laying inside the store and had been shot in the arm and head, according to an incident report filed by the Springfield Police Division.
Additional information surrounding the case as well as naming of the suspect was provided on Monday by Springfield Police Captain Brad Moos.
Moos said that Brugler was in a previous relationship with Witherspoon. The incident was described by law enforcement on Saturday as an “instance of domestic violence.”