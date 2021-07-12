Springfield to replace wastewater treatment pumps as part of $6.5M project

However, the project that aims to replace the pumps, seeks to make those pumps more technology up-to-date as well as more energy efficient, lasting longer while being able to receive more waste water flow.

The upgrades are also expected to help keep costs down in terms of electricity needed to operate.

Moore said as technology advances, the city has reached a point where it is important to modernize the pump system in order to better serve residents into the future.

That includes a full replacement and not just bits and pieces.

That also includes making sure infrastructure at the wastewater treatment plant is upgraded in order to properly hold modern pumps as well as making necessary upgrades to the electrical feeds to those pumps, Moore said.

The city has not set a date as to when the project will begin. However, Moore said they are hoping to start that work in the fall and it is expected to last two years.

He said that it will take that long to make sure services are uninterrupted during the process.

Springfield City Commissioners approved a contract last month with Peterson Construction Company regarding the project for an amount not to exceed $6,477,000.

Moore said that the city has taken a loan of $3.9 million with the Ohio Water Development Authority in order to aid with the cost of the project.

He said that the loan as well as the remaining expenses from the project will be paid using money in the city’s sewer budget, including income generated from sewer utility bills.

By the numbers

$6.5M: Cost to upgrade pumps at Springfield wastewater treatment facility

14M: Number of gallons that flow through treatment plant daily

$3.9M: Amount of loan city has taken out to help pay for project