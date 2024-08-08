Summer Sky Festival to welcome families, students on Saturday

“There will be lots for families and kids to do with a lot of organizations contributing,” said Natalie Fritz, Heritage Center archivist and outreach director.

Among new highlights are a puppet show in the Heritage Center’s Crabill Hall at 2 p.m. and the Arrowhead Reptile Rescue, 1-3 p.m. Popular returning attractions include a Kaiyakura light show at 3:15 and 4, the Bug Man with lots of small creatures, the Glen Helen owls and raptors and a petting zoo.

There will also be a craft tent to do creative activities, a games area, inflatables and slides for kids, a trackless train and the bookmobile. Free food and drinks will be offered.

Springfield Kiwanis has sponsored 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to be given free on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. Information tables will be available covering a variety of subjects.

Visitors can also tour the Heritage Center to see its exhibits including its newest addition, a steamroller.

“We hope the community will come and explore everything on a summer Saturday out,” said Fritz.

For more information, go to https://heritage.center/.