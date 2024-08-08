Summer Sky Festival to welcome families, students on Saturday

Students will head back to school next week and a Springfield tradition of making the transition more fun is Summer Sky, the annual festival that gets them and their families there through activities and attractions.
Summer Sky will rise 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Center of Clark County’s parking lot, 117 S. Fountain Ave., with some attractions inside. Admission is free and the event is presented in partnership by the Clark County Historical Society and Clark County Department of Job and Family Services.
“There will be lots for families and kids to do with a lot of organizations contributing,” said Natalie Fritz, Heritage Center archivist and outreach director.
Among new highlights are a puppet show in the Heritage Center’s Crabill Hall at 2 p.m. and the Arrowhead Reptile Rescue, 1-3 p.m. Popular returning attractions include a Kaiyakura light show at 3:15 and 4, the Bug Man with lots of small creatures, the Glen Helen owls and raptors and a petting zoo.
There will also be a craft tent to do creative activities, a games area, inflatables and slides for kids, a trackless train and the bookmobile. Free food and drinks will be offered.
Springfield Kiwanis has sponsored 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to be given free on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. Information tables will be available covering a variety of subjects.
Visitors can also tour the Heritage Center to see its exhibits including its newest addition, a steamroller.
“We hope the community will come and explore everything on a summer Saturday out,” said Fritz.
For more information, go to https://heritage.center/.
