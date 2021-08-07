Summer Sky Festival brings family friendly fun

“We’re just excited to be able to do this again,” said Virginia Martycz, director of Job and Family Services. “It will be a smaller celebration to give back to the community and give people something to look forward to.”

Martycz said the event should mostly resemble Summer Sky Festival of previous years with the exception of face painting and bounce houses. Attendees can look forward to music from a live DJ, a magic show, creatures from the Bug Man, crafts, a petting zoo, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and street hockey. Staff and members of Project Jericho will assist.

Planning began back in the spring before regulations on pandemic protocol were lifted. The festival will be primarily outdoors, but attendees are suggested to be mindful of one another’s space to stay safe.

“Our kids need positive things and our staff always enjoys being part of it. Bring the kids and let’s spend a day together,” Martycz said.

HOW TO GO

What: Summer Sky Festival

Where: Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/clarkcountyhistory/