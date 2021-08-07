Summer Sky Festival brings family friendly fun

If the thought of going back to school is a drag, the Summer Sky Festival aims to lift your spirits up.
The 11th annual family-friendly event that celebrates a good time together downtown before heading back to class is back after a year off, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 outside the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave. The free event is sponsored by Clark County Job and Family Services along with the Heritage Center.
Summer Sky will offer free food, games and activities along with a chance to win a school supply giveaway open to the first 100 school-age children registered and present.
“We’re just excited to be able to do this again,” said Virginia Martycz, director of Job and Family Services. “It will be a smaller celebration to give back to the community and give people something to look forward to.”
Martycz said the event should mostly resemble Summer Sky Festival of previous years with the exception of face painting and bounce houses. Attendees can look forward to music from a live DJ, a magic show, creatures from the Bug Man, crafts, a petting zoo, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and street hockey. Staff and members of Project Jericho will assist.
Planning began back in the spring before regulations on pandemic protocol were lifted. The festival will be primarily outdoors, but attendees are suggested to be mindful of one another’s space to stay safe.
“Our kids need positive things and our staff always enjoys being part of it. Bring the kids and let’s spend a day together,” Martycz said.
HOW TO GO
What: Summer Sky Festival
Where: Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Admission: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/clarkcountyhistory/