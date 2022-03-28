Summer Arts Festival Schedule released: Phil Dirt and the Dozers on last weekend

The 56th annual Summer Arts Festival Schedule will take place June 9 through July 23.
(All shows start at 8 p.m. unless noted)
Week 1
Thursday, June 9 The McCartney Years: Premier Paul McCartney Tribute
Friday, June 10, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
Saturday, June 11, Elton Rohn, The Elton John Tribute
Week 2
Wednesday, June 15-Friday, June 17, Broadway in the Park: “Pippin: The Musical”
Saturday, June 18, All-4-One
Sunday, June 19, Shining Star: The Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire
Week 3
Wednesday, June 22, The Ultimate Doors: Premiere Tribute to Jim Morrison and the Doors
Thursday, June 23, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers
Friday, June 24, Material Girls: Tribute to Madonna, Cher, Adele, Annie Lennox and others
Saturday, June 25 AbbaMania
Sunday, June 28, KidsFest, noon to 4 at the Springfield Museum of Art
Sunday, June 28, Nehemiah’s Unity of Hope Concert
Week 4
Wednesday, June 29, Mutts Gone Nuts! with special guest comedian Jonathan Burns
Thursday, June 30, Sons of Serendip
Friday, July 1, Parrots of the Caribbean and Parrothead Party in the Park
Saturday, July 2, The K-Tel All-Stars: Super Hits of the 70s!
Sunday, July 3, The Sly Band; fireworks at 10 p.m.
Week 5
Wednesday, July 6, Moscow Nights and Golden Gates
Thursday, July 7, That Arena Rock Show
Friday, July 8, The Motown Sounds of TOUCH; Sip of Summer Weekend
Saturday, July 9, Griffin House; Sip of Summer Weekend
Sunday, July 10, The Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Week 6
Wednesday, July 13, The Soul of Gospel
Thursday, July 14, Hotel California: The Original Tribute to the Eagles
Friday, July 15: Boy Band Review
Saturday, July 16, Wyatt McCubbin
Sunday, July 27, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. presents “Twelfth Night”
Week 7
Wednesday, July 20, Youth Arts Ambassadors Musical Workshop Performance of “Heathers”
Thursday, July 21, “The Little Mermen: The Premiere Disney Cover Band”
Friday, July 22, Brass Tracks Band; Brews & BBQs Weekend
Saturday, July 23, Phil Dirt and the Dozers; Brews & BBQs Weekend
