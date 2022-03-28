Summer Arts Festival Schedule released: Phil Dirt and the Dozers on last weekend

Saturday, June 11, Elton Rohn, The Elton John Tribute

Week 2

Wednesday, June 15-Friday, June 17, Broadway in the Park: “Pippin: The Musical”

Saturday, June 18, All-4-One

Sunday, June 19, Shining Star: The Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire

Week 3

Wednesday, June 22, The Ultimate Doors: Premiere Tribute to Jim Morrison and the Doors

Thursday, June 23, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

Friday, June 24, Material Girls: Tribute to Madonna, Cher, Adele, Annie Lennox and others

Saturday, June 25 AbbaMania

Sunday, June 28, KidsFest, noon to 4 at the Springfield Museum of Art

Sunday, June 28, Nehemiah’s Unity of Hope Concert

Week 4

Wednesday, June 29, Mutts Gone Nuts! with special guest comedian Jonathan Burns

Thursday, June 30, Sons of Serendip

Friday, July 1, Parrots of the Caribbean and Parrothead Party in the Park

Saturday, July 2, The K-Tel All-Stars: Super Hits of the 70s!

Sunday, July 3, The Sly Band; fireworks at 10 p.m.

Week 5

Wednesday, July 6, Moscow Nights and Golden Gates

Thursday, July 7, That Arena Rock Show

Friday, July 8, The Motown Sounds of TOUCH; Sip of Summer Weekend

Saturday, July 9, Griffin House; Sip of Summer Weekend

Sunday, July 10, The Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Week 6

Wednesday, July 13, The Soul of Gospel

Thursday, July 14, Hotel California: The Original Tribute to the Eagles

Friday, July 15: Boy Band Review

Saturday, July 16, Wyatt McCubbin

Sunday, July 27, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. presents “Twelfth Night”

Week 7

Wednesday, July 20, Youth Arts Ambassadors Musical Workshop Performance of “Heathers”

Thursday, July 21, “The Little Mermen: The Premiere Disney Cover Band”

Friday, July 22, Brass Tracks Band; Brews & BBQs Weekend

Saturday, July 23, Phil Dirt and the Dozers; Brews & BBQs Weekend