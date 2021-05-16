springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Hailey Snyder is the Student of the Week from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center. CONTRIBUTED
Hailey Snyder is the Student of the Week from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center. CONTRIBUTED

News | 7 minutes ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Hailey Snyder

Schools: Springfield Clark Career Technology Center and Shawnee High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: SkillsUSA

Claim to fame/honors: NHS, All A honor roll

Words you live by: “No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself.”

Toughest challenge: maintaining my grades while working

Biggest influence: my older sister, Ashley

School-day rituals: I don’t have any. I just get up and go.

What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of my favorite music artist.

When I’m bored I like to ... listen to music

Favorite movie: Train to Busan

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV show: Teen Wolf

Favorite musical artist: BTS

Favorite book: The Divergent series

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s homemade potato soup

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog

Place where you’d love to travel: anywhere outside the U.S., especially Seoul, South Korea

Talent you’d like to have: I would love to have an amazing singing voice.

Favorite school subject: Math, I love being able to figure out difficult problems.

Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: equality for everyone regardless of skin color, religion, sexuality, gender identity, etc.

Favorite high school moment: Jayden and I pulling Ms. Elliott up in bed for lab. We couldn’t figure it out and almost sent her flying multiple times.

Favorite junk food: Honey barbecue chips

Best thing about high school: making new friends.

