Student of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Name: Hailey Snyder
Schools: Springfield Clark Career Technology Center and Shawnee High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: SkillsUSA
Claim to fame/honors: NHS, All A honor roll
Words you live by: “No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself.”
Toughest challenge: maintaining my grades while working
Biggest influence: my older sister, Ashley
School-day rituals: I don’t have any. I just get up and go.
What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of my favorite music artist.
When I’m bored I like to ... listen to music
Favorite movie: Train to Busan
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV show: Teen Wolf
Favorite musical artist: BTS
Favorite book: The Divergent series
Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s homemade potato soup
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Whose mind would you like to read: my dog
Place where you’d love to travel: anywhere outside the U.S., especially Seoul, South Korea
Talent you’d like to have: I would love to have an amazing singing voice.
Favorite school subject: Math, I love being able to figure out difficult problems.
Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: equality for everyone regardless of skin color, religion, sexuality, gender identity, etc.
Favorite high school moment: Jayden and I pulling Ms. Elliott up in bed for lab. We couldn’t figure it out and almost sent her flying multiple times.
Favorite junk food: Honey barbecue chips
Best thing about high school: making new friends.