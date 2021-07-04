Student of the Week Greenon High School

Claim to fame/honors: receiving an Associate Degree of Science, member of Phi Theta Kappa.

Words you live by: “Góð orð finna góðan samastað” translating as, “politeness costs little but yields much.”

Toughest challenge: managing multiple high school and college courses the past three years

Biggest influence: my grandad

School-day rituals: having a cup of coffee every morning

What’s on your bedroom walls: various string lights/LED lights and medals

When I’m bored I like to... listen to music

Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV show: The Umbrella Academy

Favorite musical artist: Polyphia

Favorite book: The Death of Ivan Ilyich

Favorite home-cooked meal: Fettuccine Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Patronies Pizza

Whose mind would you like to read: My astronomy and electronics teacher, Mr. Kyle Bandy, to know what is going through his head during his crazy yet very informing lectures.

Place where you’d love to travel: Iceland

Talent you’d like to have: play guitar/bass guitar

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

Favorite athlete: Valarie Allman

Favorite team: University of Dayton Volleyball team

Something in the world I’d like to change: make renewable resources more efficient and improving the overall health of our environment.

Favorite high school moment: playing at the Bands of America competition with the Greenon Marching Knights

Favorite junk food: Baby Swiss Cheez-It Crackers

Best thing about high school: making many great and unforgettable memories with my friends