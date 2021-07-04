Student of the Week Greenon High School

Name: Kay DeVore
School: Greenon High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Symphonic Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, Bowling, Track & Field, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Student Council.
Claim to fame/honors: receiving an Associate Degree of Science, member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Words you live by: “Góð orð finna góðan samastað” translating as, “politeness costs little but yields much.”
Toughest challenge: managing multiple high school and college courses the past three years
Biggest influence: my grandad
School-day rituals: having a cup of coffee every morning
What’s on your bedroom walls: various string lights/LED lights and medals
When I’m bored I like to... listen to music
Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV show: The Umbrella Academy
Favorite musical artist: Polyphia
Favorite book: The Death of Ivan Ilyich
Favorite home-cooked meal: Fettuccine Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: Patronies Pizza
Whose mind would you like to read: My astronomy and electronics teacher, Mr. Kyle Bandy, to know what is going through his head during his crazy yet very informing lectures.
Place where you’d love to travel: Iceland
Talent you’d like to have: play guitar/bass guitar
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
Favorite athlete: Valarie Allman
Favorite team: University of Dayton Volleyball team
Something in the world I’d like to change: make renewable resources more efficient and improving the overall health of our environment.
Favorite high school moment: playing at the Bands of America competition with the Greenon Marching Knights
Favorite junk food: Baby Swiss Cheez-It Crackers
Best thing about high school: making many great and unforgettable memories with my friends