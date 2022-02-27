Student of the Week Graham High School

Name: Grace Nash
School: Graham High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: soccer and track
Claim to fame/honors: won many sports awards and academic awards. One of my favorite awards was winning districts in the 400m dash for track.
Words you live by: Always do your 110% best on everything.
Toughest challenge: stress and anxiety
Biggest influence: My parents have helped me become the person I am today. My sisters have also made me become the best role model I can be.
School-day rituals: I always go through the school day by being positive and encouraging others.
What’s on your bedroom walls: my paintings. I love to paint and draw.
When I’m bored I like to… paint, watch shows, play with my dogs, and hangout with my family/friends
Favorite movie: A Dog’s Purpose
Person who would play you in a movie: Vanessa Hudgens.
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: NEEDTOBREATHE
Favorite book: Renegades by Marissa Meyer
Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s homemade shepherd’s pie
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs. I’m always wondering what they are thinking.
Place where you’d love to travel: Montana
Talent you’d like to have: memorization. That would make life so much easier.
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite team: Ohio State or Bengals.
Something in the world I’d like to change: get rid of pollution. It badly affects the environment and animals.
Favorite high school moment: Prom was really fun and I will always remember it.
Favorite junk food: Chocolate
Best thing about high school: I really enjoyed playing sports.
About the Author