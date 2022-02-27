Hamburger icon
Student of the Week Graham High School

Grace Nash is the Student of the Week from Graham High School. CONTRIBUTED

By , Staff Writer
31 minutes ago

Name: Grace Nash

School: Graham High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: soccer and track

Claim to fame/honors: won many sports awards and academic awards. One of my favorite awards was winning districts in the 400m dash for track.

Words you live by: Always do your 110% best on everything.

Toughest challenge: stress and anxiety

Biggest influence: My parents have helped me become the person I am today. My sisters have also made me become the best role model I can be.

School-day rituals: I always go through the school day by being positive and encouraging others.

What’s on your bedroom walls: my paintings. I love to paint and draw.

When I’m bored I like to… paint, watch shows, play with my dogs, and hangout with my family/friends

Favorite movie: A Dog’s Purpose

Person who would play you in a movie: Vanessa Hudgens.

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: NEEDTOBREATHE

Favorite book: Renegades by Marissa Meyer

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s homemade shepherd’s pie

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs. I’m always wondering what they are thinking.

Place where you’d love to travel: Montana

Talent you’d like to have: memorization. That would make life so much easier.

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Simone Biles

Favorite team: Ohio State or Bengals.

Something in the world I’d like to change: get rid of pollution. It badly affects the environment and animals.

Favorite high school moment: Prom was really fun and I will always remember it.

Favorite junk food: Chocolate

Best thing about high school: I really enjoyed playing sports.

