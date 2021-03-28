Student of the Week Graham High School

Claim to fame/honors: Field Commander and section leader of school marching band, leading role in this year’s spring musical.

Words you live by: “Normality is a paved road: It’s comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow” -Vincent Van Gogh.

Toughest challenge: Not letting other people’s criticism get to me.

Biggest influence: My choir and band director have both been very influential to me while planning my future.

School-day rituals: Trying to get out of bed when my first alarm rings and listening to music on the drive to school.

What’s on your bedroom walls: bookshelves, photos, and art.

When I’m bored I like to … draw, pet my cats, or sleep.

Favorite movie: Grease

Person who would play you in a movie: Zooey Deschanel

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite musical artist: Led Zeppelin

Favorite book: “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s chicken salad

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: Matthew Gray Gubler

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: to not kill every house plant that comes into my possession.

Favorite school subject: Music Theory

Favorite athlete: Charlotte Dujardin

Favorite team: I’m not very into sports, but I guess the Browns by default.

Something in the world I’d like to change: I’d love to see more kindness and open mindedness in the world.

Favorite high school moment: all of the times spent laughing with my friends and genuinely enjoying high school.

Favorite junk food: Oreos

Best thing about high school: the fine arts programs. The teachers, students, and the opportunities to grow have been incredible and I’ve met so many inspiring people during my time in those groups.