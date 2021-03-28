Student of the Week Graham High School

Name: Miranda Nichols
School: Graham High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Marching band, varsity choir, spring musical, student senate, National Honor Society, Bible study
Claim to fame/honors: Field Commander and section leader of school marching band, leading role in this year’s spring musical.
Words you live by: “Normality is a paved road: It’s comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow” -Vincent Van Gogh.
Toughest challenge: Not letting other people’s criticism get to me.
Biggest influence: My choir and band director have both been very influential to me while planning my future.
School-day rituals: Trying to get out of bed when my first alarm rings and listening to music on the drive to school.
What’s on your bedroom walls: bookshelves, photos, and art.
When I’m bored I like to … draw, pet my cats, or sleep.
Favorite movie: Grease
Person who would play you in a movie: Zooey Deschanel
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite musical artist: Led Zeppelin
Favorite book: “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis
Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s chicken salad
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Whose mind would you like to read: Matthew Gray Gubler
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: to not kill every house plant that comes into my possession.
Favorite school subject: Music Theory
Favorite athlete: Charlotte Dujardin
Favorite team: I’m not very into sports, but I guess the Browns by default.
Something in the world I’d like to change: I’d love to see more kindness and open mindedness in the world.
Favorite high school moment: all of the times spent laughing with my friends and genuinely enjoying high school.
Favorite junk food: Oreos
Best thing about high school: the fine arts programs. The teachers, students, and the opportunities to grow have been incredible and I’ve met so many inspiring people during my time in those groups.