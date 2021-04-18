X

Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Adam Myers is Student of the Week from Global Impact STEM Academy. CONTRIBUTED
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Adam Myers

School: Global Impact STEM Academy

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: Wrestling

Words you live by: work smarter, not harder

Toughest challenge: qualifying for the state wrestling tournament

Biggest influence: my family

School-day rituals: listening to music between classes

What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of cars and guitars

When I’m bored I like to … write music

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump

Person who would play you in a movie: Chris Pratt

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Jimi Hendrix

Favorite book: American Assassin

Favorite home-cooked meal: steak with mushrooms and onions

Favorite restaurant: El Toro

Whose mind would you like to read: my mother

Place where you’d love to travel: Australia

Talent you’d like to have: draw

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Kyle Snyder

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: popular music

Favorite high school moment: placing at State for Wrestling

Favorite junk food: Cheez-its

Best thing about high school: finding out who you are as a person

