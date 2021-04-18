Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Name: Adam Myers
School: Global Impact STEM Academy
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Wrestling
Words you live by: work smarter, not harder
Toughest challenge: qualifying for the state wrestling tournament
Biggest influence: my family
School-day rituals: listening to music between classes
What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of cars and guitars
When I’m bored I like to … write music
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump
Person who would play you in a movie: Chris Pratt
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Jimi Hendrix
Favorite book: American Assassin
Favorite home-cooked meal: steak with mushrooms and onions
Favorite restaurant: El Toro
Whose mind would you like to read: my mother
Place where you’d love to travel: Australia
Talent you’d like to have: draw
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Kyle Snyder
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: popular music
Favorite high school moment: placing at State for Wrestling
Favorite junk food: Cheez-its
Best thing about high school: finding out who you are as a person