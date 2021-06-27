Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Andrew Hare
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: 11th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Bowling, Track, Student government, choir and NHS.
Claim to fame/honors: Being slightly taller than most and including people in activities and conversations. Also cracking some slightly amusing jokes.
Words you live by: See a need fill a need.
Toughest challenge: stepping up and leading others when at first I would rather be a follower
Biggest influence: my Grandpa
School-day rituals: Early to bed and early to rise. Work hard until all assignments are finished and done well.
What’s on your bedroom walls: A Star Wars Mandalorian poster and a Paul McBeth Discraft prototype driver
When I’m bored I like to … Play disc golf and video games with my friends
Favorite movie: Dunkirk
Person who would play you in a movie: Slightly younger Martin Freeman
Favorite TV show: McHale’s Navy
Favorite musical artist: Jack Stauber
Favorite book: Over the Misty Mountains by Gilbert Morris and Aaron McCarver
Favorite home-cooked meal: pan fried breaded pork chops
Favorite restaurant: The Family Dining Antlers
Whose mind would you like to read: my friend Vernon’s mind
Place where you’d love to travel: Christmas Island
Talent you’d like to have: the ability to do a backflip
Favorite school subject: American History
Favorite athlete: Paul McBeth
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Something in the world I’d like to change: I would like to change the amount of families for orphans (adoption rates). Children need a loving home to grow up in.
Favorite high school moment: going undefeated in the 2020-2021 bowling season
Favorite junk food: chocolate chip cookies and milk
Best thing about high school: hanging out with friends and singing in the ECA choir