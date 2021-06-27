springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Andrew Hare is the Student of the Week from Emmanuel Christian Academy. CONTRIBUTED

By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Andrew Hare

School: Emmanuel Christian Academy

Grade: 11th

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Bowling, Track, Student government, choir and NHS.

Claim to fame/honors: Being slightly taller than most and including people in activities and conversations. Also cracking some slightly amusing jokes.

Words you live by: See a need fill a need.

Toughest challenge: stepping up and leading others when at first I would rather be a follower

Biggest influence: my Grandpa

School-day rituals: Early to bed and early to rise. Work hard until all assignments are finished and done well.

What’s on your bedroom walls: A Star Wars Mandalorian poster and a Paul McBeth Discraft prototype driver

When I’m bored I like to … Play disc golf and video games with my friends

Favorite movie: Dunkirk

Person who would play you in a movie: Slightly younger Martin Freeman

Favorite TV show: McHale’s Navy

Favorite musical artist: Jack Stauber

Favorite book: Over the Misty Mountains by Gilbert Morris and Aaron McCarver

Favorite home-cooked meal: pan fried breaded pork chops

Favorite restaurant: The Family Dining Antlers

Whose mind would you like to read: my friend Vernon’s mind

Place where you’d love to travel: Christmas Island

Talent you’d like to have: the ability to do a backflip

Favorite school subject: American History

Favorite athlete: Paul McBeth

Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Something in the world I’d like to change: I would like to change the amount of families for orphans (adoption rates). Children need a loving home to grow up in.

Favorite high school moment: going undefeated in the 2020-2021 bowling season

Favorite junk food: chocolate chip cookies and milk

Best thing about high school: hanging out with friends and singing in the ECA choir

